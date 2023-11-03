Loved ones remember Vegas 17-year-old with balloon release after shooting

TechCrunch

Thursday on X (Twitter), all users saw the same pinned topic under the "What's happening?" sidebar. As part of a "timeline takeover" -- which gives advertisers "priority access to logged-in users' first impression of the day" -- conservative media nonprofit PragerU is promoting the hashtag "#DETRANS" to advertise its new film about "the stories of detransitioners." "PragerU has chosen X/Twitter specifically for this campaign, as it is one of the least censored social media platforms," the organization wrote in a press release.