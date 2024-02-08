Loved ones search for missing hiker on Mount Baldy in Southern California
Loved ones are distressed as the search continues for hiker who went missing on Mount Baldy amid a snowstorm. The missing woman, Lifei Huang, 22, from El Monte, was last seen on Feb. 4, when she headed out on a solo hike at around 2 p.m. that day. Hours later, however, loved ones had not heard from her. Search and rescue crews began scouring the mountainous region, but couldn’t find her. Before she headed out on her Sunday hike, Huang texted a group of friends to let them know of her plans that day. She posted several other videos to her social media page showing a frosty trail and rain coming down as she hummed a song during her hike. Little did her friends know, these videos would mark the last traces of her whereabouts. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Feb. 7, 2024.