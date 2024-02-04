Loved ones search for missing L.A. County boy

Loved ones are searching for a boy who disappeared in Palmdale on Saturday.

The critically missing boy was identified as Joshua Evans, 11, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Evans was last seen on the 2600 block of East Palmdale Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m.

He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “Raiders” hat, a black hoodie, faded black jeans, and carrying a black duffel bag.

The missing boy’s family has not heard from him since and is concerned for his well-being.

Joshua Evans, 11, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing-A person in critical need of medical attention

The victim of a crime or foul play

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may have spotted Evans or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call LASD’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

