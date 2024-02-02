Loved ones search for missing L.A. County teenager

Loved ones are searching for a teenager who disappeared in Paramount.

The at-risk missing girl, Rabeka Lin Vallejo, 15, went missing on Jan. 31, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on the 16800 block of Passage Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Vallejo is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair with bangs and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a long-sleeved shirt with red lettering saying, “SOA” lettering, oversized blue jean shorts, and black “DC” sneakers with pink outsoles.

Since the teen’s disappearance, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her well-being.

Rabeka Lin Vallejo, 15, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They’ve released a photo of Vallejo, hoping the public may recognize her.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts or has information on her disappearance is asked to call LASD’s Lakewood Station at 562-543-6514 or 562-623-3500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

