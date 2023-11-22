Loved ones search for missing L.A. County girl

Authorities are searching for a missing girl who disappeared in Lancaster earlier this week.

The missing teen was identified as Iyauna Turner, 14, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Turner went missing on Nov.17 and was last spotted on the 43300 block of Gadsen Avenue around 3 p.m.

She may possibly be headed to Los Angeles, authorities said.

Turner is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing her hair in a ponytail, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray sweats.

Iyauna Turner, 14, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video captures $100,000 dog heist at L.A. County pet shop

The missing girl’s family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her well-being, LASD said.

Anyone who may know Turner’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.