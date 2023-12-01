Loved ones search for missing Palmdale boy with autism

Authorities are searching for a boy who disappeared in Palmdale on Thursday.

The critically missing child was identified as Jonathan Burnside, 11, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Burnside was last seen on the 800 block of West Palmdale Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

His family said he has autism and other mental health issues. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being as he requires medicine.

Burnside is described as a male standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a flat-top style. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue pants and a silver chain.

Jonathan Burnside, 11, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may know the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.