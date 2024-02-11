Loved ones search for woman who disappeared in North Hollywood

Loved ones are searching for a woman who disappeared in North Hollywood.

The missing woman was identified as Alexis Gabi Bader, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bader who was last seen on Feb. 3 on the 6000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, possibly in a ponytail. She also has a tattoo of several birds on her left shoulder.

Bader’s family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her well-being. Authorities have released a photo of the woman in hopes someone may recognize her.

Anyone who may have seen Bader or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau – Missing Person’s Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

