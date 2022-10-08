Loved ones of slain family set up GoFundMe account, in wake of Merced County tragedy

The family of an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and uncle who were killed earlier this week has set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of the horrific crime.

Merced County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado for allegedly abducting and killing baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Salgado’s brother, Albert Salgado, has also been arrested, accused of being an accessory and destroying evidence.

While the Sheriff’s Office had previously said they were concerned about fraudulent accounts collecting donations, they said the GoFundMe account advertised through the department’s Facebook page is official.

The GoFundMe account describes the victims as immigrants who worked tirelessly for 18 years to “achieve safety, security, and community for themselves and their families. Aman and Jasdeep were the primary bread earners for the family, supported their elderly parents, and lived under one roof.”

Because of the horrific crime, Amandeep Singh’s wife Jaspreet Singh is now left to raise the couple’s two children Ekam, 6, and Seerat, 9, on her own.

“Jass is now a single mother taking care of two bright children who are left without their father and cannot fathom why their dad will not return,” according to the page.

The funds raised will benefit the surviving family members and the children Ekam and Seerat, according to the page.

“We are grateful for the prayers, and tremendous support (that) was shown to us by our community. While nothing can fill this void, your prayers and donations will support the upbringing and education of Ekam (6), and Seerat (9) and provide financial relief to Jass (and the baby’s grandparents), Randhir, and Kirpal in these difficult times,” the page says.

For more information visit the family’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.