Loved ones of women who killed herself while on suicide watch at Henderson jail demand answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was detained at the Henderson Detention Center killed herself despite being on suicide watch at the time, according to two people close to the victim.

Nicole Shaver, 33, died on Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. inside Henderson Hospital after hanging herself inside the Henderson jail, the Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed.

An inquiry to the Henderson Police Department resulted in the following statement on Nov. 2 saying, “This is an open investigation with no further information.” A second attempt, on Monday, to gather information about Shaver’s time inside the Henderson jail via the city’s electronic portal went unanswered.

However, Shaver’s loved ones, while acknowledging that Shaver was using hard drugs and became more involved in a life of crime, claim she was on suicide watch and/or detoxing. Most recently Shaver was charged with a string of felonies including grand theft auto and burglary.

“I’ll be damned if anyone else has to die because of this,” Joseph Kozicz, who fathered a child – and got arrested once – with Shaver said. “Somebody needs to be held accountable.”

Kozicz said he is gainfully employed now and no longer uses drugs. He refers to Shaver as his “true love.”

Shaver’s current boyfriend, Jack Engle, agreed.

“I believe with the proper treatment, I believe she would have been okay,” Engle said from inside the Clark County Detention Center. Engle was arrested around the time Shaver died and when the 8 News Now Investigators attended one of Engle’s court recent court appearances, he knew it was because of what happened to Shaver.

“I just felt it in my stomach,” Engle said.

Engle said he spoke with Shaver during her incarceration in Henderson, which began on October 19 or 20, court records showed.

“She said they had her in a room, naked, and she was scared,” Engle said, choking back tears. “I just told her to hold on. I said ‘It can’t be that bad.’ I said ‘We’ll get through it.'”

“She didn’t make it,” Engle said.

Kozicz, the father of their five-year-old child, was incredulous.

“How could you be on suicide watch and commit suicide?” Kozicz asked. “It’s just unexplainable. I can’t understand that.”

Indeed, the City of Henderson has offered no explanation or information. However, a lawsuit filed in 2023 about a similar death that happened in 2021, provided some insight.

The suit, brought by the estate of a then-38-year-old man named Jason Foy. Foy died by suicide in April 2021, according to the Clark County Coroner, having hanged himself.

But the lawsuit alleges Foy “repeatedly stated he was going to hang himself once inside Henderson Detention Center.” He was placed on suicide watch and by the next morning, he was not “cleared” to be off suicide watch, the lawsuit claims.

Within a day, Foy, who the lawsuit says suffered from “alcohol withdrawal and depression,” was found hanging from his top bunk “with a ligature made with his bed sheets.”

The complaint claims the Henderson Police Department, its former chief, the City of Henderson and others violated Foy’s civil rights and failed to provide adequate mental health treatment and screening.

The coroner, whose county office is independent of the Henderson city government, says it will likely have a full report on Shaver within 90 days of her death, as it is that office’s practice.

