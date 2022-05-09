Runaway Prison Guard Shot Herself as Cops Closed in on Her and Inmate Lover

Lauderdale County Sheriff

Loved-up prison guard Vicky White and her jailhouse beau Casey White have been caught after an extraordinary 11 days on the run, officials in Indiana and Florida confirmed Monday evening.

“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told WAAY 31, adding that they were involved in a crash after a police pursuit.

Vicky White, 56, was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while 38-year-old Casey White, no relation, surrendered and was taken into custody, the outlet reported.

When asked if it was surprising that Vicky had pulled the trigger, rather than her roadtrip buddy, a hardened criminal with a reported death wish, Wedding mused: “With criminals and criminal minds, they are very unpredictable. We don’t take anything they say with merit and they can change on a dime.”

The pair were found in Evansville, Indiana, just five hours’ drive from the Florence, Alabama, prison they’d vanished from. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky’s former boss, confirmed their capture.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Singleton said at a news conference. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”

It appears the pair were eventually undone by a stolen car. Late last week, investigators found Vicky’s rust-colored SUV in a tow yard after the Whites abandoned it off an interstate near Bethesda, Tennessee. Authorities said another car, a black Ford pickup truck, was reported stolen in the same area around the same time. Investigators then tracked that stolen car to Evansville, about 100 miles north of Bethesda, on Monday.

It appears the duo tried to evade police initially before they overturned the truck and were caught. Casey had been driving, according to Singleton.

End of police chase — Evansville, Indiana. Car badly damaged. pic.twitter.com/8KMN8rezxm — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 9, 2022

Vicky was a model employee who worked at the Lauderdale County jail for 25 years before claiming on April 29 that she was taking Casey White to an appointment at the courthouse before attending a doctor’s appointment herself.

But they never arrived, instead driving Vicky’s patrol car to a shopping mall 10 minutes away, then jumping into the rust-colored Ford Edge SUV that Vicky had bought days earlier using a fake identity.

“You don’t know who you can trust,” Singleton told reporters. “You know, I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She had been an exemplary employee. And what in the world provoked her, or prompted her, to pull something like this, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know.”

Casey, a hulking 6-foot-9 inmate decorated with white supremacist tattoos, was serving 75 years for, among other things, attempting to kill an ex-girlfriend and killing a dog. He was also awaiting trial for murdering another woman.

It was not immediately clear if Vicky would survive her wounds. “I hope she survives this,” Singleton said. “... She has some answers to give us.”

More to come…

