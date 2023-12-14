New Loveland City Council members tell city manager, attorney to consider 'exit strategies'

Acknowledging Tuesday he didn't have the votes to oust City Manager Steve Adams and town attorney Moses Garcia, newly elected City Council member Troy Krenning settled for cutting Garcia's pay and putting Adams on notice that he would fire him if he could.

Steve Adams

Krenning made it clear during Adams and Garcia's performance reviews Tuesday that he wanted both gone and suggested they consider "exit strategies." According to Loveland's city charter, it takes a "super majority" vote — two-thirds of council members — to fire the city manager and city attorney.

At Adams and Garcia's request, both job evaluations were held in public rather than in executive session. Efforts to give both a 3.5% raise failed. In the end, both walked away with their jobs, if they choose to stay. But Garcia's salary was cut 7% beginning in February "to give him time to evaluate his options," Marsh said.

Garcia joined the city in 2006 and was named city attorney in 2018. Adams has worked for Loveland since 1994. Krenning's attempt to cut Garcia's $215,000 salary to $160,000 failed, with council members calling it punitive and an example of intimidation and bullying.

Adams will maintain his $230,642 salary, which is the lowest among cities in Northern Colorado. Council called for a third-party investigation into Adams' 2022 legal issues with independent journalist Stacy Lynne as soon as a civil suit is settled. The investigation called for by council is required under the city's policies and would have taken place with or without council's vote, said Human Resources Director Julia Holland.

Lynne filed the civil suit earlier this year after a misdemeanor harassment complaint alleging Adams "shoulder-checked" her as she recorded city officials leaving a court hearing in March 2022. Adams agreed to enter a diversion program and the court records were sealed, according to published reports.

Addressing Garcia, Mayor Jacki Marsh said his advice on the Centerra South development by McWhinney "was some of the poorest legal advice" the city had ever been given. "I believe Centerra South deepened (residents') belief that citizens can't trust the city." The newly elected council members are proof residents are asking for change in senior leadership, she said. "Residents expect us to give them a new city attorney and city manager. I don't support a pay increase, but I would support a letter of resignation and out package."

Moses Garcia

City Council last month rescinded approval of a new Centerra South urban renewal area and master financing agreement for the McWhinney development. The action led McWhinney to file a civil lawsuit against the city. An injunction hearing is scheduled Dec. 18.

"The community has lost credibility and trust and that starts with senior leadership," said Krenning, who was on the 2016 council that hired Adams as city manager. He cited the November election of three new council members as a directive from voters that change was needed. The only way to do that, he said, "is to remove you. But Loveland requires a super-majority and the votes aren't there."

He invited Adams to "visit" with the mayor and mayor pro-tem and talk about an exit strategy. "As difficult as it is for me to say, as a person ... I couldn't ask to encounter a more humble, compassionate, decent person (than Steve Adams)," Krenning said. "However, as a city manager I think you have lost the trust of the community. Change is necessary and I'm sorry we find ourselves at this crossroads."

In addition to Adams' legal troubles, some council members accused Adams of colluding with McWhinney in pushing the Centerra South development forward and cited previous staff evaluations of Adams that were less than favorable.

Krenning said he would have preferred to have the conversation in private "so we could discuss an exit strategy." Council members Steve Olson and Patrick McFall said they were glad the discussion was in public. "It's a good way for citizens to see the shallowness and callousness of some of our new councilors and the total disregard for the work people have done beforehand, and it goes to show the lack of leadership" by council, McFall said.

Added Olson: "It's fortunate the public gets to see this circus. Our citizens need to realize exactly what they've purchased."

Krenning, Marsh, council members Jon Mallo (mayor pro-tem), Erin Black and Laura Light-Kovacs, voted against giving Adams a raise. It was the same bloc that voted to cut Garcia's pay.

Marsh agreed with a litany of accomplishments Adams cited before council discussion but said "I think what the election showed us is that the community doesn't want our agenda to be driven by real estate interests, by developer interests. They want it to be focused on everyday people ... but unfortunately in 2023, you tied your cart to the horse pushing Centerra South. That was shoved down throats of the people and people spoke in the way they voted."

Council members Dana Foley, Andrea Samson, Olson and McFall voted for the pay raise and supported Adams and Garcia's performances.

"The city manager and his staff are doing a fantastic job," Foley said. So are all the "boots on the ground in this city that provide essential services day in and day out. You've got a great leader that has proven time in and time out of thinking outside the box and making things happen."

Samson agreed, saying she believed Adams "was personally invested in Loveland and wanted the city to thrive. I don't envy you, but I do appreciate you."

Mallo said his biggest disappointment was the impact some of Adams' actions have had on the city. "You did things in secret, that's not good," he said. "You had preferred councilors, that's not good. All of the legal issues, that's not a good look for the city. The city has been through hell by what you may or may not have done."

All council members except Krenning supported a third-party investigation into the incident between Lynne and Adams as soon as the civil case against him concludes.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland City Council denies pay raises for Steve Adams, Moses Garcia