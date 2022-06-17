Loveland hires firm to investigate allegations of police misconduct against 14-year-old, her father

Loveland has again hired an outside firm to independently investigate allegations of police misconduct, this time in the arrest of a 14-year-old and her father in June 2020, after the family filed an excessive force lawsuit against the officers this week.

The arrest of the teen and her father occurred June 20, 2020, six days before a different Loveland police officer threw Karen Garner, then 73, to the ground while arresting her on suspicion of petty theft.

The former officer — Austin Hopp — was sentenced to prison last month after pleading guilty to an assault charge. Another former officer involved in the case, Daria Jalali, is still going through the criminal justice system. Loveland city officials settled a civil lawsuit with Garner's family for $3 million last fall.

A civil lawsuit filed by the teen's father this week accuses officers of using excessive force by pushing and tasing him while he tried to put his dogs in the house as officers arrested his daughter on suspicion of domestic violence assault. The lawsuit also alleges officers also used excessive force while arresting the teen, and choking and kicking the family's dog while putting it inside.

The lawsuit states the officers pursued arresting the teen for slapping her 18-year-old boyfriend in a grocery store parking lot earlier in the day, despite the man telling officers he didn't want to press charges. In a statement from the city Wednesday, officials said the "officers were conducting a statutorily-mandated arrest under Colorado law" during the incident.

Edited body camera footage was released by the city and by the attorney representing the family this week.

The incident involving the teen and her father was reviewed immediately after it occurred and the actions by officers were deemed appropriate, according to the statement.

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams announced Wednesday that Jensen Hughes, a national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm, will independently review officers' actions.

“The incidents were initially reviewed and deemed appropriate at the time of the event, but the city is taking a second outside look at the incident in our efforts to ensure we are policing in a respectful and proper manner,” Adams said in a news release. “As we move forward on our accountability efforts launched in 2021, best practices in law enforcement will be maintained and we are committed to accountability if those standards are not upheld.”

Jensen Hughes was previously hired by the city to investigate officers' conduct during the Garner arrest. The final report, released to the public in January, listed several areas where the city and police department could improve, including improving internal and external communications and reevaluating the department's policy on data-driven policing.

