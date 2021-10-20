Loveland man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Longmont postal worker

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Oct. 20—Longmont police say that a man who is suspected of complicity in the shooting death of a Longmont postal employee has been arrested.

Andrew James Ritchie, 34, of Loveland was arrested Tuesday night, according to Boulder County Jail arrest logs.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ritchie is suspected of complicity to commit murder in the first degree in connection to the death of Jason Schaefer. The 33-year-old postal carrier was fatally shot Oct. 13 while delivering mail in southwest Longmont. Schaefer's ex-girlfriend, Devan Rebecca Schreiner, 26, was formally charged with first-degree murder Tuesday.

The affidavit says that Longmont police were called around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 for a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Sicily Circle. A person wearing a dark colored hoodie and possibly a blue mask was seen running southeast from the location, according to reports to police.

When officers arrived at Renaissance Drive and Heatherhill Street, they found Schaefer with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face, the affidavit says. Schaefer was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple mailboxes were open, indicating that Schaefer had been actively delivering mail at the time.

This is a developing story.

