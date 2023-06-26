Loveland man sentenced to 39 years in prison for 2015 fatal shooting of William Connole

The man who fatally shot William Connole on a downtown Loveland street corner in 2015 has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison.

Christopher Parker, now 40, was sentenced to 39 years in prison Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Connole's killing as part of a plea agreement with the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office in early May.

Connole, 65, was fatally shot while walking at the intersection of First Street and St. Louis Avenue in Loveland just before 11 p.m. on June 3, 2015.

Chief Judge Susan Blanco acknowledged this sentence could be a life sentence for Parker.

Parker was originally charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, but that charge was dismissed by the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office as part of this plea agreement. The agreement stipulated Parker plead guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony, and face a sentence from 16 to 40 years in prison.

Parker was also initially charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a motorcyclist, who was not injured, near Allendale Park in Loveland the same day Connole was killed, but that charge was also dismissed as part of this agreement.

Prior to accepting this plea agreement, Parker had pleaded not guilty and the case was set for a six-week trial later this year.

Parker was arrested in March 2018 after Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force investigators tied him to the shootings because via his truck, a firearm purchase and alleged incriminating statements he reportedly made online and in interviews with law enforcement, investigators said during a multiday evidentiary hearing in October.

Parker's case was delayed several years while he went through mental competency proceedings. He was deemed competent to proceed to trial in June 2021.

Blanco said Monday she sentenced Parker to 39 years in prison instead of 40 to account for the lost credit for time served due to the lengthy mental competency process, which was delayed due to long waits for bed space at the state hospital and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family and friends of Connole who spoke during Monday's sentencing described him as a selfless, caring, supportive father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Parker's parents also spoke about their son's struggles with previous trauma and untreated mental illness.

Check back at coloradoan.com later for more on Monday's sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man sentenced to 39 years in prison for 2015 fatal Loveland shooting