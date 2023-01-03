Loveland police arrest man suspected of distributing fentanyl to teen who overdosed

Loveland police arrested a man they say supplied the fentanyl that caused a 15-year-old male to fatally overdose in July.

Officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street about 7:45 a.m. July 21, where officers found a teen unresponsive and not breathing, according to a Loveland police news release. He was transported to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, where he later died.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled the teen died from fentanyl intoxication, according to police.

A new Colorado law that went into effect July 1 allowed the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office to charge the 30-year-old man suspected of supplying the teen with the fentanyl that killed him with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, a Class 1 drug felony, according to police.

The new charge was created by the state legislature as another tool for law enforcement to combat the fentanyl crisis in the state. Prior to the new legislation, it was nearly impossible to prosecute people who distribute drugs for fatal overdoses. A person convicted of a Class 1 drug felony could face up to 32 years in prison.

Loveland police, with assistance from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, investigated where the teen got fentanyl, according to the news release. Law enforcement discovered digital correspondence related to drug activity between the teen and a male suspect, identified by police as Samuel Strait.

Strait was arrested Dec. 29. He was also charged with distribution to a minor, a Class 1 drug felony.

He is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Loveland Police Detective Corey Richards at 970-962-2274 or corey.richards@cityofloveland.org.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

