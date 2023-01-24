Loveland police ask for public's help in IDing suspects, vehicle in weekend shooting

This white Dodge Ram pickup with a black bedliner is suspected to be connected to suspects in a shooting early Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Loveland.

The Loveland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects in a shooting that left a man dead and a teen injured Friday night.

The shooting occurred at the Brookstone Apartment complex, 2500 E. First St., shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was found dead in the complex's parking lot when officers arrived, and a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, police said in the previous news release.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects as of Monday night and are asking for the public's help in identifying them and the suspect vehicle.

Police believe there are three suspects, two of which are suspected to be young males, according to a Monday news release. They believe the suspect vehicle is a white, 2009 to 2014 four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with a black bed liner.

Police are looking for businesses or residents with video surveillance within the boundaries of the following area to aid in the investigation: From East Eisenhower Boulevard (U.S. Highway 34) on the north to First Street on the south, and from U.S. Highway 287 on the west to Boyd Lake Road on the east.

Police are asking people in that area to check camera footage starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 through 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 a white pickup truck matching the suspect vehicle's description or anyone walking, running or acting suspicious.

All suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who believes they see the suspect vehicle or has knowledge about the shooting can contact one of the following tip lines:

Loveland Police Department tip line: 970-962-2032

Crimestoppers: 970-221-6868 or via an online form at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1336.

