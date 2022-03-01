Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer chosen to lead Arizona police department

Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer has been chosen as the next chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona. In this file photo, he's pictured announcing personnel changes in the wake of a federal civil rights lawsuit over the arrest of Karen Garner during a press conference at the Loveland Police Department on April 30, 2021.

Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer has been chosen as the next chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona, where he started his career more than three decades ago.

“After a highly competitive and extensive process, we are so excited to welcome Chief Ticer to Prescott Valley,” Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson said in a news release. “His experience, knowledge and connection to our community will be an invaluable asset to our department and to our residents and businesses."

Ticer's first day at the Prescott Valley Police Department — located about 100 miles north of Phoenix — is set for April 11, according to the news release.

Ticer was out of the office and not available for comment Monday, City of Loveland spokesperson Nicole Yost said. He plans to issue a statement Tuesday.

In the Prescott Valley news release, Ticer said he is "excited to take the Prescott Valley Police Department to the next level, and to partner with the community."

He was selected out of five finalists from 29 total applicants, according to the release.

Loveland officials are working on what's next for the city's police department, which includes appointing an acting police chief and selecting a third-party recruitment firm to assist with the hiring process, according to a news release.

"I want to extend my deep appreciation to Chief Ticer for his nearly six years of leadership, stewardship and vision for Loveland. We wish him the best in his new role," Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said in the city's news release. “As for the Loveland community, we will build upon recent progress in strengthening trust in our police department."

In the last year, Ticer faced criticism from Loveland residents — with some calling for his resignation — for the department's arrest of Karen Garner in June 2020 and the subsequent internal review of the officer's use of force. Ticer condemned the actions of the officers involved, two of whom were charged with crimes following an independent investigation.

Garner, 73 at the time of her forcible arrest for leaving a Loveland Walmart with items she didn't pay for, suffers from dementia, her family has said. The city paid $3 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed against its police department and officers involved in her arrest and detention.

Three officers involved in her arrest and detention have since resigned. A fourth officer who was terminated for actions related to the arrest has sued the department for wrongful termination.

Despite the ongoing fallout of that arrest, Ticer drew high praise from a citizen group tasked with reviewing his department's actions.

Members of Loveland's Police Citizens Advisory Board wrote to Davidson during the selection process to express their personal support for Ticer, according to the Prescott Valley news release.

“From our experience, we are confident that you could not choose a finer man or better top executive leader than Bob Ticer as your next Chief of Police,” the letter stated, according to the release. “Chief Ticer’s comprehensive training and extensive leadership experience … uniquely qualifies him to serve as your chief. Your gain will be our loss.”

Ticer started his law enforcement career at the Prescott Police Department, according to the release. He then worked in several roles at the Arizona Department of Public Safety before moving to Avon, Colorado, to become chief of police in the mountain town in 2010. He has been Loveland's police chief since 2016.

Ticer also served in the U.S. Air Force. He has a master's degree in educational leadership and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, both from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

