Loveland police investigating suspicious death of woman found in the Big Thompson River

Loveland police are investigating the death of a woman found in the Big Thompson River on Monday.

Loveland police, firefighters and medics responded to the river in the area of Barnes Park, 405 S. Cleveland Ave., about 11:15 a.m. Monday to a reported unresponsive woman in the water. The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police department news release.

Police say they are investigating the woman's death as suspicious.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy and release the woman's identity and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Loveland police Detective Gerardo Cortina at 970-962-2061.

