Loveland police officer accused of sex assault while on duty arrested, fired
A Loveland police officer accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a park in Loveland has been arrested and terminated from the department.
Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.
Jared Anderson was arrested in Oregon, Ohio, on Monday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence and for improperly handling firearms in the vehicle.
A prominent choreographer's lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games is back on after the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to throw the case out last year. Kyle Hanagami sued Epic last year, accusing the company of stealing his choreography for one of Fortnite's in-game emote. Hanagami has crafted hit dance routines for Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and an array of K-Pop stars, among other major names in music.
The U.S. government has sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly laundering millions of dollars' worth of victim ransom payments on behalf of individuals linked to the notorious Ryuk ransomware group. According to an announcement from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ekaterina Zhdanova, 37, is accused of using virtual currency exchange transfers and fraudulent accounts to launder money for Russian elites, ransomware groups and other bad actors to help them evade economic sanctions imposed on Russia's financial system following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang was linked to an attack on Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., costing the healthcare giant at least $67 million in lost earnings.
The new CFO, Hugh Johnston, was at PepsiCo when Nelson Peltz pushed to break it up. The same activist investor is in Disney stock now.
U.K. femcare-turned-gynaecological-health startup, Daye, has expanded its tampon-based home screening service to add STI testing. The startup is billing this "non-invasive screening" service for sexually transmitted infections as a "world first". The "STI Diagnostic Tampon" service uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing tech to detect the presence of pathogens.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
The experts agree: At-home STD tests are fast, reliable and allow you to test for a broad range of STDs and STIs.
The voice-of-a-generation artist has no regrets 30 years later, but admits when she realized her parents would hear her landmark debut, particularly “Flower,” she wanted to stop it from coming out.
After a rough spell, Marvel is hoping to get back on track with the help of its next series Echo. It will be the studio's first streaming show to hit Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
The video streamer is also increasing the frequency of its Bedtime and Take a Break reminders.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
Two years after testifying before the U.S. Senate over child safety concerns, including teens' exposure to eating disorder content, YouTube today announced additional product safeguards around its content recommendations aimed at teens. Specifically, the company said it would limit repeated recommendations of videos on topics that can trigger body image issues, like those comparing physical features or that idealize body types, certain weights or fitness levels. Separately, it will also limit repeat viewing of videos that display "social aggression" in the form of non-contact fights or intimidation.
A federal jury has found Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, guilty on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy he was charged with in relation to the downfall of his cryptocurrency exchange.
Find unique (yet cheap) ideas for the whole family: men, women, kids and teens.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government imposed sanctions against Russian national Mikhail Matveev, an FBI most-wanted cybercriminal, who authorities accuse of being a “prolific ransomware affiliate” involved in cyberattacks in the United States and overseas. Authorities say Matveev played a major role in the development and deployment of the Hive, LockBit and Babuk ransomware variants, and is said to have ties to the notorious Conti hacking group. Matveev was allegedly involved in the high-profile ransomware attack on Costa Rica, which sought a $20 million ransom demand (and the overthrowing of the government), and claimed responsibility for a 2021 cyberattack on Washington, D.C.’s police department.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Kaiber, the generative AI creative studio behind the music videos of popular artists Kid Cudi and Linkin Park, announced today the launch of its new mobile app to give creators, musicians and artists a range of AI tools, including text-to-video, image-to-video and video-to-video. Like other AI video generators (Runway, Meta’s Make-A-Video and Google’s Imagen Video), Kaiber allows users to either upload images/videos or type in their own ideas to generate animated content.