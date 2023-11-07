Loveland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen while on duty

LOVELAND — A Loveland police officer has been arrested and fired after a teen told police the officer sexually assaulted her in a city park while on duty this past summer.

The officer was placed on administrative leave Oct. 27, shortly after the teen and her family reported the assault to police. He was terminated after his arrest Monday morning, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

In late October, the teen and her family reported to police that an on-duty Loveland police officer approached her and a friend at North Lake Park near Loveland High School after the park closed for an evening in late July, Doran said.

The teen told police the officer told her friend to leave, and then made her walk to a secluded area away from the road and sexually assaulted her, Doran said. The teen did not know the officer's name but remembered his face, Doran said.

The Loveland Police Department contacted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to request deputies conduct the investigation, Doran said. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Department of Human Services were also contacted, and a more thorough interview was conducted with the teen at the Crawford Child Advocacy Center in Fort Collins on Oct. 26.

Loveland Police Department spokesperson Bob Coleman (right) and Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen stand by as Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran announces the arrest of former police officer Dylan Miller on allegations that he sexually assaulted a teen while on duty in July 2023.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigators determined the officer initially contacted the teen and several others in a traffic stop in late July, Sheriff John Feyen said. Several days later, the officer contacted the teen and another person at North Lake Park where investigators say the assault occurred. The two points of contact seem to be a coincidence, Feyen said.

Feyen said there is body camera footage from the traffic stop but no body camera footage of the contact at the park or the assault.

"As a peace officer, I've spent years investigating crimes against children. These are difficult cases for everyone, particularly for the victims and their families," Feyen said at the news conference. "The respect I have at this moment for this young woman and her family to come forward and make this known to us is beyond measure."

Miller was placed on administrative leave Oct. 27, immediately after he was identified as the suspect in this case, Doran said. Miller was arrested and terminated from his position with the Loveland Police Department on Monday morning, Doran said.

"You can rest assured we acted as quickly as possible to identify and place the former officer on leave to minimize his contact with the public," while also ensuring a thorough investigation was conducted, Doran said.

Miller was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; sexual assault on a child while in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony; unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, a Class 3 felony; sexual assault, a Class 6 felony; official oppression, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and first-degree official misconduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Dylan Miller

Miller was hired by the Loveland Police Department in May 2022, and — following field training — has been assigned to the patrol division for just more than a year, Doran said. Prior to that, he worked at the Durango Police Department from September 2020 until May 2022.

Doran said Miller's disciplinary record at the Durango Police Department was reviewed by the previous administration prior to being hired in Loveland, but he did not want to comment on specifics of his vetting as he was not the one to hire Miller. Miller was hired under former chief Bob Ticer.

Miller's disciplinary record at either department does not involve any other sexual misconduct allegations, and he does not have any disciplinary record "of note" at the Loveland Police Department, Doran said.

"People who victimize children should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Doran said. "Anyone who uses their badge to do so is a disgrace to this profession and should be rooted out."

Feyen said the nature of the accusations and Miller's time as a police officer in Durango and Loveland have investigators concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information about unreported inappropriate conduct or abuse can contact Investigative Sgt. Rita Servin at 970-498-5513 or make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault victims

If you suspect a child you know is being abused, you can report that abuse to your local law enforcement agency or to CO4Kids by calling 1-844-CO-4-KIDS(1-844-264-5437).

Here are other local resources for victims of sexual abuse:

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA) provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors and anyone affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention programs through community outreach and education.

savacenter.org

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse, and their family members.

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, substance use disorders, domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen while on duty