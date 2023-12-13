Loveland settles wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit for $400K

The city of Loveland has reached a $400,000 settlement in a federal civil lawsuit alleging an officer falsely arrested a man for DUI in January 2020.

The lawsuit claimed Loveland police officer William Gates falsely arrested Harris Elias on suspicion of DUI in Midtown Fort Collins while Gates was working as a member of the Reduce All Impaired Driving inter-police agency task force on Jan. 4 , 2020.

Gates reportedly stopped Elias for driving too slow — which Elias said he was doing because he was worried he missed his turn — and then accused him of having an "overwhelming odor of alcohol," according to a news release from Elias's attorney announcing the settlement.

Both breath and blood test results came back showing no alcohol or drugs were in Elias's system, according to news release.

"There was never any question that Mr. Elias was innocent," attorney Sarah Schielke said in the news release. "The question instead has always been how and why was this police agency ... was able to openly create, pursue, and enjoy such perverse incentives for accumulating DUI arrests with — until now — zero consequence for the arrest of innocent drivers?”

Harris Elias, a Fort Collins resident who was wrongfully arrested for a DUI, poses for a portrait near the site of his arrest at the corner of Laurel Street and College Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. His case was later dismissed after blood test results showed no alcohol or drugs detected.

Gates resigned from the Loveland Police Department in 2023, and the task force is no longer in operation, the Loveland Police Department previously told the Coloradoan. An internal investigation was opened but never completed in this case because it was paused when the civil lawsuit was filed "to allow the process to work its way through the courts," and Gates resigned before the lawsuit was settled.

Loveland does not admit liability as part of this settlement, the city said in a statement to the Coloradoan.

The lawsuit claimed that the department — including former Chief Bob Ticer — fostered "a culture of competitive pursuit of DUI arrests with reckless disregard for driver innocence," according to the news release.

Schielke said in the lawsuit that Gates “prides himself” on his high DUI arrest numbers and has received awards and earned extra income because of his high number DUI arrests, including an award for winning a "DUI arrest competition" two weeks after arresting Elias, according to the news release.

"This settlement sends a powerful message: Policing is not a game. DUI enforcement should never be a competition. There are innocent people’s lives and jobs at stake," Schielke said in the news release. "Let this serve as a reminder to every cop in this state — if you decide to ignore all signs of driver innocence just to get another 'notch’ on your DUI arrest belt — you will be held accountable.”

Elias said in the news release that no amount of money will fully heal him from "the nightmare of this wrongful arrest."

"All I can hope is that with this lawsuit, with Gates gone from the department, and with this settlement, I have saved at least one other person from having to experience what I did,” Elias said in the news release.

Elias still has a pending lawsuit alleging now former Fort Collins police officer Jason Haferman falsely arrested him for DUI nearly two years after he was arrested by Gates. In this case, Elias’s blood test results also came back with a “none detected” result for alcohol and drugs.

Four others have filed lawsuits against Haferman alleging they were also falsely arrested for DUI. All five of the lawsuits against Haferman and the city of Fort Collins are still pending.

