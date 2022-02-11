Lovell to return to court with attorney

Feb. 10—A defendant arrested in November on a five-year-old home improvement fraud case who has since appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court four times — three of which he told a judge he would hire his own attorney — has until Feb. 22 to do so.

Jack Clifford Lovell, 53, Falcon Point, Baxter, on Feb. 4 stood in front of a judge, asking for time to hire his own lawyer. He appeared on Nov. 28 and Dec. 6 stating he would hire his own representation.

Judge Wesley Bray made Lovell — and others who had failed to hire their own attorneys or had made bond but said they could not afford an attorney — wait until the end of court Friday.

All were given new court dates at which time they are to have lawyers representing them.

Lovell was arrested on an indictment charging home improvement fraud occurring on June 28, 2016.

He was hired by a Cumberland County resident to seal a driveway, doing business as Dependable Asphalt and Seal.

The resident paid $1,500 in advance for the work which was done, according to an arrest report. A rain overnight washed the substance off the driveway.

The victim told sheriff's investigators he made numerous attempts to contact the contractor but had been provided a non-working phone number.

While in court last week, Lovell talked with a Crossville attorney about representing him, but has until Feb. 22 to hire the lawyer.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place.

Deadline docket

—James Edward Carter Jr., felony possession of meth with intent, driving under the influence, three counts of theft of merchandise, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, continued to March 4.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Feb. 22.

—Carl Richards Matthews, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Feb. 22.

—Amber Nichole May, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to March 4.

Story continues

—Michael Clois Melton, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a handgun during commission of a dangerous felony (superseding indictment), continued to Feb. 22 at which time Melton is to provide the court with a medical excuse for missing a court appearance and to have an attorney.

—Talen Martan Miller, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, judicial diversion application filed and continued to Feb. 22.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, in custody in Georgia; continued to March 4.

—Christian Gavin Radford, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Matthew Levi Stephens, two counts of burglary, continued to Feb. 22.

Report with attorney

—Dennis Edward Hancock, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Feb. 22 at which time Hancock is to return to court with an attorney.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com