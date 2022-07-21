Lovely Warren's estranged husband acquitted on gun charges, convicted of child endangerment

A jury Wednesday acquitted Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren, of firearms-related felonies while convicting him of a misdemeanor child endangerment crime.

Granison was also found guilty of a violation of city ordinances that require safe storage of firearms. Those are also misdemeanors.

The crimes arose out of an extensive investigation by State Police and local police into a city drug ring that included Granison among its dealers. Granison has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking crimes in federal court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in September, where sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence of 30 to 37 months for Granison.

Timothy Granison leaves Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building on June 7, 2021, after facing federal charges related to alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

During a May 2021 search of the city home Granison shared with Warren and their daughter, police found a handgun and rifle that police alleged were illegally possessed. The two were also accused of child endangerment with their daughter, who was then 10.

No drugs were found in the home, and there has been no evidence Warren was aware of Granison's drug dealing. She said she did not know of his crimes.

Police carry boxes from 93 Woodman Park in Rochester, home of Mayor Lovely Warren.

Granison's federal plea did not resolve state criminal charges, the focus of the week-long trial that ended with Wednesday's verdicts.

Granison's attorney, John DeMarco, said the evidence was clear that Granison did not illegally possess the handgun and a rifle, as alleged by prosecutors.

"The prosecution here was a questionable use of government resources," DeMarco said. "It was always maintained by Mr. Granison that the two firearms at issue were legal."

The rifle did not require a permit and the other gun was "properly licensed to Mr. Granison’s mother, who frequently visited the home while caring for her granddaughter," DeMarco said. "Mr. Granison accepted responsibility for those matters which he engaged in and denied that he ever possessed illegal firearms. The jury agreed with his position and we are appreciative of their verdict."

Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark, one of the prosecutors in the case, said, "At the end of the day we presented the proof the best we could." He said prosecutors respected the jury's decisions, but did think there were some "inconsistencies" with the split verdicts.

Warren last year pleaded guilty to a campaign finance misdemeanor; the plea also resolved firearms charges and child endangerment charges against her. Before the plea, she had lost the primary election to now-Mayor Malik Evans.

Evidence at Granison's trial showed that firearms were found in closets with Warren's clothes.

