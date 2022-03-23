Lover of dogs, Tennessee sports and volunteering: Remembering Marie Varsos in Lebanon shooting

Marie Varsos, 31, was the spitting image of her mother. Both were funny, quick-witted and had a passion for helping others.

"There were some many similarities between them," Marie Varsos' brother Alex Youn told the Tennessean.

Marie Varsos, a pharmacist at Walgreens, hoped to help others through medicine. Her mother, Deborah Sisco, 60, was the president of a Middle Tennessee workers union representing over one thousand people.

Deborah Sisco, left, and her daughter Marie Varsos, right.

Both were shot and killed by Marie Varsos' estranged husband Monday at Sisco's Lebanon home. Police described the shooting as a domestic case that "escalated."

Police suspect Shaun R. Varsos, 36, broke into Sisco's Lebanon home, shooting both before fleeing the scene.

He was found dead later Monday morning in Bellevue from a gunshot wound police believe was self-inflicted.

Marie was smart and strong

Growing up, Marie Varsos was a huge Tennessee Titans and University of Tennessee Volunteers fan. The university's women's basketball team and its coach Pat Summitt had a particular influence on her.

"She loved playing basketball," Youn said. "She was always in great shape. She was the only person I knew who'd eat ice cream for breakfast and still have the physique she did."

Marie Varsos, left, loved basketball, according to her brother.

Marie Varsos was as smart as she was strong. She attended Hume-Fogg Academic High School and later Belmont University for pharmaceuticals.

Youn said she loved math and was "extremely book smart."

"Our mother never went to college, but she wanted us to," he added. "I was the first to go to college, but Marie superseded me.

"She loved school, and she loved to learn."

After graduating, she went to work at Walgreens as a pharmacist. Through hard work she became the manager of a store in Columbia earlier this year, supervisor and friend Chase Richardson said.

"She was always focused and setting little internal goals for herself," Richardson said.

Outside of work, she had a passion for the outdoors, where she loved taking her dogs hiking.

"Her dogs were her favorite people," Richardson said with a laugh.

Marie Varsos with her dogs.

Marie was divorcing her husband

Marie and Shaun Varsos were in the midst of a divorce at the time of the shooting.

Marie Varsos was staying with Sisco in her Lebanon home. Neighbors did not believe Marie Varsos had been staying at the house long.

Court documents show she filed for divorce on March 4.

Police arrested Shaun Varsos and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 8, four days after the divorce filing. Marie Varsos said in court documents her husband strangled her and threatened her with a gun.

She received an order of protection that same day, according to her lawyers.

Her attorney Karla Miller said the shooting points to a "systematic" problem regarding the protection of domestic assault victims.

"An order of protection alone is not the solution to the problem of domestic violence," Miller said.

Like mother, like daughter

Neighbors and friends described Sisco as humble, caring and someone who hated the spotlight.

Youn said Marie Varsos was very similar to their mother in those ways and was always by her side.

"My mother raised us to be selfless and help others," he said. "My mother acted for people who couldn't act for themselves, and Marie felt the same way."

Over the last few months, Marie Varsos had volunteered to go into retirement communities to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Marie Varsos worked as a pharmacist at Walgreens for the past eight years.

"My favorite thing about her was how much she loved her patients," Richardson said. "She was funny and nice. Marie was a one-of-a-kind person."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Nashville Humane Association in Marie Varsos' honor.

