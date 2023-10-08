Lovers of old engines find family in 50th annual engine show

Oct. 8—A cacophony of 'put put' sounds coming from old steam and gas powered engines floated in the air at the Wolfsville Ruritan Community Park Sunday afternoon.

The buzz of an old saw mill cutting through logs and the crackle of the corn mill joined the music of engine noises.

The 50th Annual Catoctin Gas and Steam Engine Show, hosted on the first full October weekend of the month, was like a family reunion for many of the people who attended. Most of the people remembered going to the show when they were children. Then they never left.

Dawn Kennell of Finksburg was showing three old gas-powered engines at the show with her husband, Glenn Kennell.

Dawn said that she's been coming to the show since she was a little girl, when her father brought her. This was the first time she was showing the engines, one of which was a 12 horsepower gas engine from 1915 that her father had bought, took apart and reassembled.

"That was one of his favorite engines," she said.

In addition to the nostalgia, Dawn also loves the history that comes with the machines and how they show people what life used to be like.

For example, she showed two smaller engines which were made to help with household chores, she said. One engine had two belts, so that women could multitask. One belt would power laundry, and the other would churn butter, she said.

With his two nephews, Matthew and Luke Lewis, Phillip Wiles was demonstrating how an engine would power an old corn mill. Matthew poured the corn while Luke held the bucket steady to catch all the output.

Similar to Kennell, Wiles said he used to come to the show with his grandfather, who he said helped start the show 50 years ago. For Wiles, what made him fall in love with the engines was the noise.

The show is also nice to reconnect with old friends every year, Wiles said. He lives in Hagerstown now, but always comes down for the show.

"It's a lot of the old guys I've grown up with and it's just something I enjoy doing," he said.

While many people were familiar with the show, 4-year-old Bodhi Leizear was experiencing it for the first time. His grandmother, Teresa Leizear, and his father, Chase Leizear, took him to see the tractors.

It was trying to decide if he was more of a John Deere or Massey Ferguson fan. The giant red Massey Ferguson, dubbed Miss Massey, ultimately won his heart.

Even though the main reason the trio came to the show was to show Bohdi tractors, Teresa said it's also important to go to community events that show a part of history.

"You need to keep them alive and going," she said. "A lot of people don't appreciate the older ways that they used to do things."

But the show didn't show off the engines. It also showed off the Wolfsville Ruritan Club's famous slippery pot pie. The Ruritans host and organize the event every year.

Billy Vanover, one of the organizers of the event and a part of the Ruritan Club, said when he came to the show the first time, it was the old saw mill that got him hooked.

He loved to see the tractors powering a four-foot long saw to slice into the trees. He's been a part of the old engine community ever since.

"It's family, everybody knows your name," he said.