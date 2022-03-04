‘Lovers’ quarrel’ led to December fatal shooting, Columbus detective testifies in court

A “lovers’ quarrel” sparked the shooting last year that left Kyron Jamar Sharp dead and a woman wounded, a Columbus police detective testified Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Detective Robert Nicholas testified that a witness reported Rhaeem Sharrod Love apparently was gunning for both Sharp and the woman, who had been involved with both men. The witness, who knew Love, identified him with “100% certainty” as the assailant, the officer said.

Under questioning by public defender Gracie Ham, Nicholas confirmed that Love allegedly is in a street gang, but said that was not a factor in the shooting.

Asked what provoked the assault, Nicholas answered: “At this point right now, there seems to be some indication leading to some sort of lovers’ quarrel. Nothing that indicates it was drug or gang related.”

Columbus police said officers were called at 7:58 p.m. Dec. 18 to the 4000 block of Singer Drive, off Fort Benning Road, where they found Sharp and another person wounded. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital, police said. Nicholas said Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:37 p.m.

Love, 28, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime. Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court. Love will be held without bond, and he is to have no contact with the female victim or the families of those shot, Hunter said.

Love was arrested Thursday by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, who seized guns, ammunition and suspected drugs, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with more information on the case may contact Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or the police homicide unit at 706-225-3161.

Sharp was the 69th of 70 homicides in Columbus last year, an apparent record.