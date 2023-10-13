'He loves our city': Letters written on Sittenfeld's behalf released

When former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld stood before a federal judge Tuesday during his sentencing on federal corruption charges, the judge had already read almost 200 letters, totaling 334 pages written on his behalf from some of Cincinnati's most prominent citizens.

The letters, released Friday morning at the request of The Enquirer and with agreement from prosecutors and Sittenfeld's defense attorneys, include testimonials on Sittenfeld's behalf from former council members, developers, attorneys, some of the wealthiest businessmen in the city and even a former mayor.

And there's a letter from Sittenfeld himself, which the judge called "a very insightful letter" and said played a part in his decision to order a shorter sentence than federal sentencing guidelines called for.

In all, there are 185 letters.

Sittenfeld: 'I take full responsibility'

"I do want to say clearly, though, Your Honor, that going to trial and my intention to appeal does not mean that I do not feel deep responsibility," Sittenfeld wrote in a three-page letter to the judge. "As someone whose public and professional life was judged and determined by the citizens of Cincinnati, I accept and take very seriously the judgment of the jurors. And I take full responsibility for my actions in this case, which I have never disputed, even as I believe the underlying facts on which we all agree merit further legal debate given the implications for campaigning, governing and issues of free speech."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Former mayor Mark Mallory recounted how Sittenfeld went from a political colleague to a friend, even bringing groceries to Mallory's mother during the pandemic.

"I can say that people genuinely like PG," Mallory wrote. "They know he cares, they know he loves our city, and they know he is there for them."

Bible study and family

Gabe Davis, a longtime friend of Sittenfeld's from their school days and now director of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, wrote: "I have also witnessed firsthand how P.G. has shown great faith, determination and dedication to helping others, even after facing prosecution. A few months ago, after a number of classmates spoke of their faith journeys during conversations at our 20th high school reunion, P.G. suggested and organized a monthly Bible study for a small number of us to reflect on scripture, pray together and encourage each other in our faith walks."

Many of the letters share the same themes. The Sittenfeld they know is involved in the community and should be given a second chance to once again lead in the city of Cincinnati.

"Looking ahead, I believe that P.G. will continue to dedicate his life, first and foremost to his beautiful young family, and to also finding new ways to serve the people, institutions and city of Cincinnati," wrote Michael Fisher, former president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. "In sum, P.G. is a very good person who has given much to his community. Family, friends, and indeed our city, will be better the sooner these charges and legal matters are behind him."

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole sentenced Sittenfeld to spend 16 months in prison after he was convicted by a jury last year on charges of bribery and attempted extortion. Sittenfeld funneled money from developers into a political action committee (PAC) that he secretly controlled. The developers were actually undercover FBI agents who handed Sittenfeld checks totaling $40,000 on three different occasions in 2018 and 2019. Cole also ordered Sittenfeld to pay a $40,000 fine and he must forfeit $20,000, the portion of the undercover donations to the PAC related to the convictions.

Sittenfeld was on track to be Cincinnati's next mayor before he was arrested in November 2020. He is the only son of one of the most prominent families in Cincinnati and the letters reflect that. His sister is bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who wrote letters asking for leniency for P.G. Sittenfeld?