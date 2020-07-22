Love's just became the first major US truck stop chain to require masks in all its stores. Some drivers are threatening to boycott.

Love's has more than 520 locations nationwide, and visitors will now be required to wear masks at all of them.

Love's will require customers to wear face masks at its 520-plus locations nationwide, starting July 29.

It's the first major truck stop chain to require masks.

The policy is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but some customers reacted negatively to the announcement on social media.

Love's Travel Stops, one of the nation's largest truck stop chains, will require customers to wear face masks in its stores, starting July 29.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company has more than 520 travel stations in 41 states. It's the first major truck stop chain in the country to enact such a policy, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"We are joining other retailers by implementing a face covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe," president Shane Wharton said in a Tuesday press release. "We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love's."

Drivers can also use the Love's Connect app to pay for services, get digital receipts, and check in to shower.

While major retailers like Walmart and Kroger have required customers to wear masks in its stores, truck stop companies have been slow to follow. TA Petro (approximately 250 locations) and Pilot Flying J (approximately 750 locations) have not announced similar policies.

Representatives for TA Petro, and Pilot Flying J did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request for comment.

As Business Insider's Hayley Peterson reported, most Americans support businesses that enforce mask-wearing:

Surveys have found broad public support for face-mask requirements in stores. In a recent Harris Poll survey, 76% of respondents said businesses should create and enforce mask requirements.

Still, some customers took poorly to Love's new requirement, and promised to take their business elsewhere.

I will vote with my wallet and spend my money elsewhere. Private businesses should not have the authority to force people to do anything, especially those who ensure those businesses success. — Chris Little (@OkPoolman) July 22, 2020





This Oklahoman proudly supported this Oklahoma business. But not anymore. — Tobias, Jr. ن (@ChosenShepherd) July 22, 2020





I cannot wait to get refused service for violating my constitutional rights, $$$$$$$$$ — Billy Lee III (@BillyLeeIII1) July 22, 2020





