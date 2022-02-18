Loves ones say farewell to NYC stabbing victim Christina Yuna Lee in Palisades Park

Friends and family said goodbye to Christina Yuna Lee on Friday morning at a somber Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Palisades Park.

Lee, 35, a Korean-American graduate of Rutgers University, was brutally stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment in a crime that shocked the region. She was stabbed 40 times by a homeless man who had followed her inside her building Sunday, New York City police said. The alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was charged with burglary and assault.

More than 300 people filled the church at the private remembrance. The Mass, conducted in Korean, drew many from the tight-knit Korean American community in North Jersey.

Christina Lee's funeral was held Friday at St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park

The service was deeply emotional, with tears flowing as her casket was carried out of the church. Under bright, sunny skies, friends and family cried and held each other tight as they remembered Lee.

Lee was a senior creative producer at online music platform Splice and lived in the apartment on Chrystie Street. Though it has not been classified as a hate crime, advocates in New York and New Jersey are calling for action against the spate of violence against Asian Americans.

In another high-profile killing a month earlier, 40-year-old Michelle Go died after a homeless man allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train at a Times Square station.

The Mass for Christina Lee at St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park

There have been more than 10,000 reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, according to the non-profit Stop AAPI Hate. Asians are being scapegoated for the coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China. Asian women are 2.2 times more likely to be the victim of aggression compared to Asian men, according to the Stop AAPI Hate report.

