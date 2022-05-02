Loves Park man charged with killing father in 2018 to return to court

ROCKFORD — A man found mentally unfit to stand trial for allegedly stabbing his father to death four years ago is scheduled for a discharge hearing.

Similar to a bench trial, the July 25 hearing will allow Judge Joe McGraw to determine if there is sufficient evidence to convict Justin T. Joiner, an unfit person according to the state, of first-degree murder.

If McGraw rules that evidence presented at the hearing is insufficient for a conviction, he will find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

If there is enough evidence to convict, Joiner would remain in mental health treatment for one to five years more years and face trial at a later date.

Prosecutors say Joiner, fatally stabbed 52-year-old David Joiner in the chest on Feb. 13, 2018, in the 1400 block of Christina Street.

McGraw ruled in 2019 that the case against the now 25-year-old could not proceed because Joiner was not mentally capable of understanding the ramifications of the changes against him. Joiner has been in a state mental hospital ever since, and his trial has been on hold.

The 2019 order gave Joiner a year to regain his mental fitness.

According to case management reports filed with the court, Joiner remains unable to face three counts of first-degree murder and a single count of aggravated domestic battery.

Court officials began questioning Joiner’s mental health early in the case. He refused to leave his cell at the Winnebago County Jail and come to court. Those refusals prompted McGraw to issue an order that Joiner be brought to his fitness hearing “by any means necessary.”

Joiner attended the hearing but refused to speak to the judge or his own lawyer. Although he did not testify that Joiner suffered from a specific mental illness, Terrance Lichtenwald, a clinical psychologist, told the court that Joiner's responses during a psychological evaluation were consistent with someone with schizophrenia.

The July 25 discharge hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

