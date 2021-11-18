Loves Park woman charged with stealing more than $1 million from employer

LOVES PARK — A Loves Park woman has been charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million from her employer.

Tammy Moore, 54, was charged with one count of wire fraud according to a criminal charge filed on Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rockford.

According to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, between 2012 and October 2020 Moore allegedly issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business, forged signatures, deposited checks into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account and initiated online transfers to move money for her personal benefit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rockford says Moore, who worked as an office manager, hid the transactions by making it appear the checks were for legitimate purposes and by deleting the records of forged checks.

Moore's date of arrangement hasn't yet been determined.

Wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to three years following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.

