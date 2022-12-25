Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lovesac:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$25m ÷ (US$407m - US$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Lovesac has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lovesac compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lovesac.

What Can We Tell From Lovesac's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Lovesac is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 8.5% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,364% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 29%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Lovesac has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Lovesac's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Lovesac has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 35% return over the last three years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lovesac (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

