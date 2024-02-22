Lovin’ the Skin I’m In founder talks about the success of charity for girls of color in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 News caught up with the founder of the faith-based non-profit Lovin’ the Skin I’m In about how the group has grown since gaining its 501(c)(3) status in 2020.

Her own children’s experiences and micro-aggressions when they first moved to De Pere, Wisconsin, gave her the idea to create a safe space where young women of color could share their stories and have fun, too.

“My own children were dealing with unfortunate things and I really was trying to build community for them. I later realized it needed to be part of a large organization.”

Chandler’s group has families from all over the area who come together and then return what they’ve learned to their communities.

They also have multi-racial families participating.

“A lot of our families have adopted trans-racially, so we have white families parents raising young girls of color, families who are bi-racial. It is a diverse group, and our goal is to educate our parents and provide that space for our girls to see mentors who look like them.”

The group is hosting its second Hair Care Drive this year.

“We received funding through the United Way, Green Bay Packers, among others, to purchase hair care products for families of color who are experiencing homelessness.”

Donation collections continue through the end of March.

