A loving couple, the mother of a miracle, a baseball dad all victims of Surfside condo collapse

As the hope of finding survivors dimmed at the site of the Surfside condo collapse, some heartsick families were already grieving an unfathomable loss.

Four residents of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed early Thursday morning, were identified among the nine dead recovered by rescuers. This leaves 156 residents unaccounted for as rescuers continue the desperate, delicate operation of sifting through the rubble in search of survivors.

As the search continues, here are the names of missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse

Anywhere from 50 to 60 rescuers at a time are working in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. But so far only 15-year-old Joshua Handler, a 10th-grade junior varsity baseball player at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, has been pulled from the wreckage, shortly after the building fell.

Joshua’s mother was not so lucky. Stacie Fang was the first victim to be identified after being taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday.

Three other victims identified are: Manuel LaFont, a divorced dad and business consultant who owned a condo on the eighth floor, and Gladys and Anthony Lozano, a couple originally from Cuba who had been married 59 years. As of now, the other victims have not been identified.

A single dad

Most afternoons, you could find Manuel LaFont playing baseball with his son at North Shore Park.

“They were out there until the lights when out,” said Danny Berry, director of Miami Beach Youth Baseball League, on Sunday morning.

LaFont, 54, had a 10-year-old son, Santi, and 13-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Adriana LaFont, who had picked up the kids on Wednesday night, hours before the collapse.

Adriana asked her friends on Facebook to pray the rosary for Manny on Friday. She posted pictures of her family from their years together at the Champlain — baby pictures, birthday parties, beach days and other memories from their life at the Champlain.

”So many memories inside the walls that are no more today, forever engraved experiences in the heart,” she wrote.

LaFont, a Houston native and alumnus of Sharpstown High School, coached his son’s baseball team, the Astros at North Shore Park. He was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Miami Beach, where his kids went to school. The parish’s school parents gathered Saturday afternoon to pray for LaFont and his neighbors who were still missing.

Manuel LaFont, 54, was one of five people killed in the partial collapse of a Surfside condo building, police so far confirmed. He was a proud father and baseball fan.

LaFont had just started a new job after being out of work for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work sometimes took him abroad. For three years, LaFont worked across Latin American and the Caribbean for a manufacturing firm, leading a division that focused on roadway safety that built crash cushions and movable barriers. At an industry conference in 2016, he gave an interview where he talked about why he got into this line of work.

“I got into this industry specifically because I don’t want to sell widgets. I want to help people. I want to do something good in this world,” he said. “When I die, I want to say that my life meant something.”

Six decades of marriage

Gladys and Anthony Lozano, both originally from Cuba, were married for 59 years and were described as “beautiful people.”

In an Instagram post by Phil Ferro, WSVN7’s chief meteorologist, he said Gladys was his godmother and Anthony was his uncle.

“They were found today in the rubble of the collapsed condo building in Surfside,” he wrote. “They were such beautiful people. May they Rest In Peace.”

Gladys, 79 and Anthony, 83, lived in apartment 903.

Their son Sergio told Tim Chapman, a former Miami Herald news photographer, that they had died in their sleep.

Gladys and Anthony Lozano

Mother of the first survivor

Stacie Fang, 54, the first victim to be identified in the Surfside calamity, was buried Sunday in New Jersey, according to NBC6.

Her son Joshua, 15, was rescued Thursday shortly after the collapse, when a neighbor walking his dog on the beach heard the building fall and ran to the site. He arrived before fire and rescue crews got there and was taking photos of the rubble when he heard a voice and spotted a hand waving. Rescuers eventually pulled out Joshua. His mother was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where her death was confirmed Friday morning.

Stacie Fang

Fang, a retail consultancy executive, was vice president of Customer Relationship Management Conference and had worked at the Surfside-based firm for 12 years, according to the Palm Beach Post.

On Friday, the Handler and Fang families released a statement:

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie’s son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal.”

Neil Handler, Jonah’s father, has created a GoFundMe for his son’s medical and emotional expenses.