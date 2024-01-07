A loving dog, a sassy rabbit, and a friendly cat are up for adoption in Lane County

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Maggie is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who has raised eight puppies and is ready for a home of her own.

She's initially shy with new things but adores dogs and outdoor adventures.

"Maggie has bloomed so much in the care of her foster, and she'd love to tell you all of Maggie's most endearing qualities," said Elizabeth Thompson, spokesperson for Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Recently, Maggie has improved on her crate training skills and looks forward to showing you other tricks.

If you're interested in Maggie, please fill out an application online at www.oregoncoasthumanesociety.org and we'll arrange a visit to meet this very special dog.

Greenhill Humane Society

Raven is an American mix rabbit with black fur and brown eyes at Greenhill Humane Society

Raven is an American mix rabbit with a full black coat and brown eyes. She's described as friendly and sassy by staff at Greenhill Humane Society.

She can be a shy bunny upon initial meeting so she is looking for a family that will allow her to come out of her shell on her own time.

Raven enjoys having lots of space to roam, with many toys to play with and plenty of treats to enjoy.

She is looking to be the only pet in the home and prefers the company of adults who will respect her space.

Raven is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, litterbox trained and looking for an inside-only home.

Even if you don't know much about rabbits, staff at Greenhill Humane Society will be able to provide plenty of resources to help get you started.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Mali with Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Mali is a male short-haired black and tan tabby cat described as sweet and friendly, according to Beth Swanson with Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

He will do best as the only cat in the household. Mali is looking for someone who will give him lots of attention.

"If you are looking for a cat that loves to lay in your lap while you read a book or watch TV, this darling boy is for you," said Beth Swanson, spokesperson for Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Mali has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Mali, please call 541-225-4955, option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene Lane County pets up for adoption this week