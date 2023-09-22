A ‘loving father’ was gunned down in Durham. Now three have been arrested for his murder.

Police have made three arrests following a month-long investigation of the murder of a 62-year-old man in East Durham.

Maverick Deran Tatum, was shot and killed on Aug. 24 in the 2300 block of Ashe Street.

Three adults, all about 40 years younger than Tatum, were arrested and charged by the Durham Police Department, according to a news release.

Iquwan Timmons, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and Zakiya Bumpers, 19, was charged with obstruction of justice the day after Tatum’s shooting.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Avion Cox, 19, of Durham, on a first-degree murder charge.

Cox also had a charge of failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor marijuana offense, county records show.

Bumpers was released on a $5,000 bond. The two murder suspects remain in jail with no bond.

There were 145 people shot in Durham, 31 of them being killed, as of Sept. 16, according to the latest crime statistics from Durham police.

That’s six more fatal shootings from about 30 days prior on Aug. 19, a previous shooting data report from police shows.

Durham father killed in shooting

Tatum, who went by Pete according to his family, was shot and killed brazenly outside of his partner’s home, according to his daughter, Kimyatta Tucker.

He was a native of East Durham and was a loving father and kind person, Tucker previously told The News & Observer.

She called her father’s death “senseless” and said he had no conflicts she knew of that could explain his being shot at his girlfriend’s home.

“You know, you see things about gun violence and you never think that it would ever happen this close to home,” she said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.