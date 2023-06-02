Loving man allegedly hit and killed a Carlsbad cyclist while driving drunk

An 18-year-old Loving man was allegedly drunk when he killed a bicycle rider in a crash May 27 in Carlsbad.

Police said Isiah Grijalva was driving in the 1200 block of West Church Street when he struck David MacLaskey, 63, who was on a bicycle.

MacLaskey was found on Church Street at about 10 p.m. in a “puddle of blood,” read a criminal complaint, and was sent to Carlsbad Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

More: Carlsbad police struggled to solve Donna Hyatt's murder for decades. DNA brought answers

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the person who struck MacLaskey initially left the scene of the accident and was on Richard Street.

Grijalva later returned to the scene, the complaint read, and police said they noticed a hole in the windshield of Grijalva’s gray Mustang.

Police also observed blood around the hole and on the passenger seat, read the complaint.

More: Maimed sheep land Eddy County dog owner in jail on charge of animal cruelty

They attempted to detain Grijalva, but he resisted, the complaint read, and he was ultimately placed in a police car where investigators interviewed the suspect.

Grijalva first told police “an older male on a bike threw a rock at his window,” as he was dropping off a friend, the report read. Grijalva allegedly admitted to consuming two beers at about 6 p.m. that night.

He was taken into custody at about 11 p.m. and police said he at first refused to give a breath sample at the Carlsbad Police Department, but later complied and registered a 0.09 blood alcohol content (BAC) and 0.10 BAC from a subsequent test.

More: Dell City man killed in truck crash in Culberson County, Texas near Guadalupe Mountains

Both readings were above the New Mexico legal limits of 0.08 BAC for motorists older than 21 and 0.02 for driver younger than 21.

After the tests, Grijalva continued to tell officers a man threw a rock at his windshield but also that when he first left the scene, he noticed he was dragging a bicycle under his car, police said.

He denied that there was any blood on his car.

More: Carlsbad man charged with homicide by vehicle out on bail while awaiting trial

Police said Grijalva cursed at them and became “belligerent,” refusing to answer any more questions.

He was charged with homicide by vehicle, a second-degree felony.

He also incurred fourth-degree felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death and tampering with evidence.

More: Eddy County road plan looks to address alternatives for dangerous intersections

Misdemeanor charges filed against Grijalva were for driving with a revoked license, possessing alcohol by a minor, resisting arrest and driving without insurance.

He had yet to enter a plea as of Friday on any of the charges.

At the time of the arrest, Grijalva was also facing six other charges for previous incidents in which he had also yet to enter a plea related to a drunk driving arrest on May 6.

In that case, he was charged with battery on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, aggravated drunk driving, two counts of resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol and failing to maintain traffic lanes.

He was being held at the Eddy County Detention Center as prosecutors filed a motion to incarcerate Grijalva amid court proceedings.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Loving man charged with homicide by vehicle in drunk driving crash