'A loving soul': Mom mourns 19-year-old killed near Santa Fe

Aug. 16—Ruben Gaytan Mendez made a stop March 3 at the management office of San Tierra Apartments on the city's south side, like he always had, to say hello to his mother.

Sylvia Martinez, who works at the complex, said her 19-year-old son stopped in twice that day.

His second visit was the last time she would see him alive.

Santa Fe County sheriff's investigators believe Mendez, whose mother described him as a kind and trusting teen who struggled with a drug addiction, was killed later that day. His body was found March 8 by a juniper tree in an area known as Camel Tracks on federal land southwest of Santa Fe. He had been stabbed in the chest and stripped of his clothes.

Nearly five months passed before charges were filed in his death. Two men, Marlio "Rush" Araica, 28, and Ronnie "Bonz" Trujillo, 34, are accused of killing him when their attempt to punish him for stealing drugs from another friend turned fatal.

Araica, whose name is sometimes spelled Araico in court records and jail documents, was arrested Thursday.

Trujillo was arrested on unrelated warrants Aug. 2. He will be held without bond until his trial following a ruling Wednesday by First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington.

Both men are now in the Santa Fe County jail.

Trujillo told police in an interview in early August the stabbing was accidental. He said he did not know he had a knife in his hand when he beat Mendez, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

But Mendez's family does not believe the killing was unintentional.

His mother said her son's trusting nature, combined with his drug addiction and the merciless people he called friends, is what led to his death.

"He just had a loving soul," Martinez said. "If his friend needed a pair of shoes, he would give it to them. That's the kind of person he was."

She had met one of the two men accused of killing her son. Araica was supposed to be his friend, she said, but she was always suspicious of him.

"He called everybody 'brother,' " she said of her son. "I told him, 'Those are not your brothers. They're not even your friends. You know them because, unfortunately, you all do the same thing.' "

She was referring to their use of drugs.

When Mendez lived in an apartment last year, he often would host many of his friends who were struggling, including Araica, Martinez said.

She added her son's fight against addiction was one he had wanted to win.

He had enrolled in a rehabilitation program numerous times, but he would always back out at the last minute. The mother and son had gone to hotels in Albuquerque to give him time to detox, Martinez said, and she even offered to move him out of New Mexico so he could be with family in Texas.

Before the pandemic, Mendez had signed up for a rehab program in California and was fully motivated to go there and get away from drugs and the influence of his friends in New Mexico, Martinez said. But after the pandemic hit, the program would no longer accept out-of-state clients.

Mendez was always open with his mother and would visit her often, she said. She welcomed those visits.

"He was very friendly, very funny," Martinez said. "He always liked to make people laugh. He's always been that way."

Mendez's aunt, 20-year-old Kelly Gaytan of Española, said the two were like siblings as they were growing up. She and Mendez would roughhouse, argue and laugh, and often took summer trips to visit her family in Mexico, she said. She remembers him as an energetic, playful person who was truly a kid at heart.

"The last time we talked, he messaged me and told me how proud of me he was for everything I was doing," Gaytan said. "There were days you could tell he was really hooked [on drugs], but the last time I saw him, he looked so good. He looked like Ruben and talked like him again."

His mother and aunt believe Mendez's troubles were rooted in another family tragedy that occurred in 2009.

Jasmine Gaytan, an aunt of Mendez, was killed that year at the hands of her longtime boyfriend, Leroy Fresquez, at the couple's home in Española. Fresquez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2010 and was sentenced to just over four years in prison.

Mendez loved his aunt, his family members said, and her murderer's short sentence made him feel angry and disappointed in the justice system.

"He was really close to Jasmine," Kelly Gaytan said. "So when that happened, I think that's when everything started going downhill."

Kelly Gaytan and Martinez were two of the many family members who spent days scouring the city for Mendez before his body was discovered five days after his disappearance.

They even spoke with Marissa Bowers, the woman who had accused Mendez of stealing drugs from her, according to arrest warrant affidavits for Trujillo and Araica. The documents said she had asked the two men to beat him up in exchange for five fentanyl pills.

The family members asked Araica, face to face, if he knew what had happened to Mendez. They said he told them he would help search for Mendez, whom he called his "brother," and mentioned he'd heard Mendez had stolen from "the cartel."

Martinez believes the claim of a cartel's involvement in her son's death was just a cover.

"It was just this big cluster of lies — so many stories, so many lies, so many things we didn't know at the time that we know now," Martinez said.

"It makes us sick that they were acting like they were going to help us, and they knew he was already gone."

Martinez said nothing is the same since her son's death.

She considered moving out of Santa Fe but wants to remain close to her son, who is buried here. She spends her weekends visiting the cemetery.

Gaytan said the city looks different to her now.

"It's really hard to come into Santa Fe because we went from house to house, and it just brings back so much," she said.