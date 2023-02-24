Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.38

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of April to A$0.38. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.0%.

Lovisa Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 115% of what it was earning and 83% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 78.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 82%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Lovisa Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Lovisa Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.133 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Lovisa Holdings Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Lovisa Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Lovisa Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lovisa Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

