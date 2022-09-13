Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a AU$338k addition to their AU$1.4m investment

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 7.4% resulting in a AU$192m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of AU$1.4m worth of stock is now worth AU$1.7m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Lovisa Holdings

Lovisa Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Victor Herrero made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$998k worth of shares at a price of AU$20.03 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$24.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Lovisa Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Lovisa Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lovisa Holdings insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lovisa Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lovisa Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Lovisa Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lovisa Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Lovisa Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

