Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Low & Bonar PLC (LON:LWB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Low & Bonar Carry?

As you can see below, Low & Bonar had UK£148.6m of debt at May 2019, down from UK£195.3m a year prior. However, it does have UK£49.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£99.0m.

A Look At Low & Bonar's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Low & Bonar had liabilities of UK£87.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£161.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£49.6m and UK£55.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£143.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the UK£51.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Low & Bonar would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Low & Bonar's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.2) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.5, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Worse, Low & Bonar's EBIT was down 45% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Low & Bonar's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.