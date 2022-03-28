🌱Low Booster Rate Among New Yorkers + VA Hospital Closure Plan

Get on up, New York City! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around New York City today.

First, today's weather:

Windy; a p.m. snow shower. High: 34 Low: 23.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

Only 36% of New Yorkers have received COVID-19 boosters, while a new subvarient of Omicron, BA.2, is on the horizon. Right now that subvarient is leading to a surge in new cases across Europe, spelling potential danger for New York. This comes at the same time the city has removed many COVID restrictions, including many mask mandates. (New York City Patch) Senator Chuck Schumer promised to fight "tooth and nail" to stop a plan by the Biden administration to close two of NYC's three veteran hospitals–one in Brooklyn and another in Manhattan. The plan is also opposed by Mayor Adams and other politicians, including Representative Nicole Malliotakis. (New York Post ) Mayor Adams plans to remove homeless encampments from NYC's streets, placing people in shelters instead–a plan opposed by the Coalition for the Homeless, as well as by some homeless individuals who say they find shelters to be dangerous. (NBC New York) A man was fatally stabbed in the leg by an apparent stranger in another car on a Bronx highway on Saturday night, a little before midnight. His death was unsettling for neighbors in the area. (NY Daily News) The MTA announced that it is increasing weekday Metro North train service into the city, in a bid to increase passenger traffic, which remains at just 45% of pre-pandemic levels. The increase will mean 66 more trains per week; it's taken the tri-state area's commuter rails a longer time to recover than the city's subway or buses. (Gothamist)

Today in New York City:

Union Square Greenmarket (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Orchid show at the New York Botanical Gardens (all day)

Free show at Greenwich Village Comedy Club (9:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

In honor of last night being Oscar Sunday, here's a blast from the past–learn how audiences were entertained during Oscars night in 1910, from the New York Historical Society. (Facebook)

Here's some tips from the FDNY about how to safely grill outside your home. (Facebook)

Check out Macy's Spring flower show at Herald Square–open now through April 10. (Facebook)

