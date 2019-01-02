What Is a Low-Carb Diet?





First things first: There's no one low-carb diet -- but many, many different approaches.

Even with the Atkins diet, there are variations -- including the advice on how many carbs to eat daily. Generally speaking, low-carb diets often call for consuming no more than 20 carbs a day -- taking things like traditional pasta and breads off the plate, where one sandwich's worth of bread or a single serving of noodles could easily surpass that carb threshold. For example, with the Atkins 20, the original Atkins diet, you start out eating no more 20 carbs daily, while with the Atkins 40, you begin the diet eating 40 carbs or less per day; in both cases, carb consumption increases in later phases of the diet.

Another diet, the paleo diet -- which is often thought of for sheer protein consumption -- is, when looking across the macronutrient spectrum, low-carb as well. Then there's the extremely carb-restricted ketogenic, or keto, diet. It's been prescribed for decades to treat medical conditions like epilepsy and is used to manage Type 2 diabetes (along with other low-carb diets), and has more recently become popular for weight loss, raising concerns among some health experts. The diet involves getting only about 5 to 10 percent of a person's calories from carbs, while the lion's share -- around 70 to 80 percent -- comes from fat, and the balance from protein.

Dietary experts frequently say that a diet where a person gets around or under 30 percent -- or even in some cases 40 percent -- of their calories from carbs may be considered low-carb. But the total amount varies significantly by the approach taken, the individual and how much a person eats in regards to all macronutrients and calories consumed.

[See: The 14 Best Diets to Prevent and Manage Diabetes.]

Does a Low-Carb Diet Help You Lose Weight?

Research shows that low-carb diets can be effective for weight loss. A 2016 position paper from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics lists low-carb diets among weight-loss interventions for adults who are overweight or obese.

"I utilize and recommend low-carbohydrate diets in my practice all the time," says Robin Foroutan, an integrative dietitian nutritionist based in New York City and a spokesperson at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "But the No. 1 important thing that we really stress is that the diet still has to be anti-inflammatory -- and the way that you make your diet anti-inflammatory is to eat a lot of vegetables, utilize a lot of herbs and spices, choose very high-quality proteins, and cook those -- the animal proteins -- very low and slow, not high heat cooking." Cooking meats -- from beef to fish -- at high heat can create chemicals in meat that "have been found to be mutagenic -- that is, they cause changes in DNA that may increase the risk of cancer," the National Cancer Institute notes.

As for sustaining weight loss, moderating carb consumption may help as well. The academy's position paper notes that a low-carb diet is commonly defined as consuming not more than 20 grams of carbs daily, and then: "Once a desired weight is achieved, carbohydrate intake can increase to 50 grams per day."

But longer term, as with many diets undertaken to lose weight, it can be difficult to stick with a structured approach, like a low-carb diet, experts say. "To me that's more of a compliance issue," says Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, of people gaining weight back over time after losing it on a low-carb diet. What's more, Rimm says that while a low-carb diet can be an effective way to shed pounds, many who take a low-carb approach on their own, rather than following a plan prescribed to them, don't do it in a healthy way over the long term.

Having a wide variety of high-quality foods, flavorful meals is critical. For better -- and worse, too -- a cottage industry has sprung up to provide oodles of low-carb options from low-carb bread to low-carb pasta (and ways to make substitutes, like spiralizing zucchini, and turning other veggies into noodles), low-carb beer to low-carb ice cream and even low-carb fast food. In other cases, adherents take liberties with meat -- piling on animal fat and protein, while dialing down the carbs. Many of the substitutions miss the mark and can make losing weight much harder (if not impossible), while putting a person's health in peril.