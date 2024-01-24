A low chance for light showers, mild temps and poor marine conditions

High pressure over the western Atlantic means a small threat for showers and life-threatening rip currents.

Temperatures are expected to be mild with cloudy skies, according to NWS Melbourne.

They could crack the 80-degree mark on the Central Florida interior.

Winds will remain out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph, with gusts at 20 to 25 mph along the coast south of Melbourne.

All Central Florida Atlantic beaches have a high risk for strong rip currents.

A small craft advisory is also in effect north of the Sebastian inlet.