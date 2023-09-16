Low clouds clearing to the coast; mild temperatures

TechCrunch

LastMile AI, a platform designed to help software engineers develop and integrate generative AI models into their apps, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Gradient, Google’s AI-focused venture fund. AME Cloud Ventures, Vercel’s Guillermo Rauch, 10x Founders and Exceptional Capital also participated in the round, which LastMile co-founder and CEO Sarmad Qadri says will be put toward building out the startup's products and services and expanding its seven-person team. "Machine learning, and the broader field of AI, has gone through a few AI winters -- oftentimes due to a constraint on computing resources, a constraint on expertise or a constraint on high-quality training data," Qadri told TechCrunch in an email interview.