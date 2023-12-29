Low-cost animal surgery clinic to open in Mesa

Dec. 29—Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit, a veterinary clinic that boasts specialized pet care at affordable prices, has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Mesa.

The opening expands the clinic's Valley footprint to a fourth location and the sixth in Arizona.

Dr. Kelly's boasts of offering "low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures."

"We take great pride in offering treatments and procedures at just a third of the typical price so that more pets can receive the high-quality care that they deserve," said co-owner/CEO Douglas Patriquin.

"Many community members are faced with difficult financial decisions, and pet care is no exception," he noted.

"There is a high demand for easily accessible, low-cost pet care, but unfortunately, many financially exploitative veterinary clinics prey on pet owners in need."

Dr. Kelly's said it is bringing "trustworthy care to Mesa, allowing pet parents to receive the treatments they want without having to make the considerable financial sacrifices requested by many traditional veterinarian offices."

The new Mesa location will have an extensive surgical prep area, large surgical areas that accommodate two doctors and a recovery section for post-operative care.

Doctors will be able to perform up to 50 to 70 low-cost surgeries per day, a clinic spokesman said.

Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit was founded in 2016 by Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin and has performed over 150,000 pet surgeries, assisted over 200,000 clients, and served over 100 different pet rescue organizations.

The Mesa location is at 9061 E. Baseline Road.

Information: drkellysvet.com or 602-909-5383.