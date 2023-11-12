Low-cost houses in West Norfolk approved despite concerns

A development of low-cost homes in a village has got the go-ahead despite concerns that the community is getting too big.

CKH Developments wants to build 26 houses on the edge of Outwell, near King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Outwell Parish Council said the scheme would "put more pressure" on roads, schools and surgeries.

The developer says it will "bring significant benefits to the local community and meet an identified need".

Outwell is about 12 miles (20km) west of King's Lynn close to the Norfolk / Cambridgeshire border.

It has a pub, a school and a fire station but the parish council is worried that it is getting too big.

Retired population

Responding to the planning application from CKH Developments, the parish council said: "There is already permission for 50 more affordable housing on a site in Isle Road, why should Outwell have to take the majority of affordable housing for the county?

"There have been 15 properties already built in the village for this purpose, plus those on a development currently on Wisbech Road."

The parish council also said that the access to the development would be via a minor road that currently houses "mainly a retired population".

CKH Developments, based in Peterborough, said in its planning application that the houses would be in "a highly sustainable location close to local services and frequent public transport services, thereby reducing reliance on the private car".

The scheme now has outline planning permission from King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, which means detailed plans will have to be submitted for approval before building work can start.

