Low income, corruption, utilities, war-related demographic crisis among main challenges for Ukrainians – survey

Ukrainians named the problems they face in Ukraine, apart from the war

Outside of Russia’s war on Ukraine, low income and corruption were named as the main challenges to Ukraine, according to the latest Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey, published on Nov. 1.

About 63% of respondents named corruption as the main problem of the country, while 46% named low income.

24% of Ukrainians see high utility bills as a major challenge, while 22% are worried about the demographic crisis and the risk of the war refugees not returning from abroad. Unemployment is a problem for 20% of respondents.

At the same time, 54% of Ukrainians believe that the corruption should be fought by the anti-corruption bodies established after 2014. A significant number of respondents mention the President/Office of the President (43%) and the relatively "old" law enforcement bodies, such as the police, the Security Service, and the Prosecutor's Office, as useful to fight corruption.

Respondents in all regions of the country expect the new anti-corruption agencies to actively fight corruption.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13. A total of 2,007 Ukrainians were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except the Russian-occupied territories. The survey did not include citizens who left the country after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

