How low-income households can get help with their water, wastewater bills
Step Forward released details on their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program on Monday; the program is set to end on March 31, 2024.
Step Forward released details on their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program on Monday; the program is set to end on March 31, 2024.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
A new Market Outlook Report from the Dave Cantin Group points to several factors for saying the automotive market will get better for consumers in 2024.
The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.
Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Intuitive Machines is ready to go to the moon. The company announced Monday that its first lunar lander has completed all final integration milestones and is now encapsulated in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 payload fairing, where it will stay until launch on February 14. The mission launch window opens at 12:57 a.m. EST; should weather or other issues delay the mission, SpaceX will have three days to execute the launch.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
There's less than a week until the Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
Stanley who? This insulated tumbler is winning the battle of the big cups.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
Get ready for graphics overload.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
The 2024 GMC Acadia drops two lower trims, the entry-level price starting at $43,995. That's $5,800 more than the former base model, the 2023 Acadia SLE.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.