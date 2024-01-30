Low inventory, high sales prices mark housing outlook in Rockford in 2023

Three new records were broken in the Rockford regional housing market in 2023, including the highest average sales price in 25 years.

Last year, housing prices rose from an average of $179,967 in 2022 to $192,431, the highest price paid for homes since statistics were first collected in 1998.

The price increase was led largely by a record-high 23.8-percent drop in inventory. Last year, realtors saw an average of 283 houses on the market each month, down from an average of 370 in 2022.

In 2019, there was an average of 1,029 homes on the market each month in the Rockford area.

“Our inventory did shrink,” said Conor Brown, CEO of NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. “And that’s not great news for realtors out there trying to find their clients their next home. But Rockford is a very bright spot. Our average price grew by 7% versus 3 ½ in Illinois and 1.5% in the U.S. market.”

Brown added that last year’s reduced inventory is tied directly to higher mortgage rates, which climbed north of 8% in 2022 for the first time in more than 20 years. When rates climb, homeowners with an already low interest rate are less likely to put their houses up for sale as buying a new home usually comes with a higher rate.

As the result of higher rates, overall sales volume in the Rockford region dropped by 17.7% as 4,021 homes, condos and townhouses were sold in Boone, Winnebago and Ogle counties. There were 4,886 properties sold in 2022.

The third record set in 2023 was the time it took homes to sell. Last year, homes were on the market for an average of 20 days, a full day less than in 2022. Five years ago, homes were listed for an average of 52.7 days.

“We are still in a very affordable market,” Brown said. “It still makes it attractive for people to purchase a home here.”

Brown said the improvement in mortgage rates in the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to continue slowly in 2024 and improve the number of available homes for sale.

“We kind of hit what I would argue a bottom in terms of our inventory numbers,” he said. “We just have to start climbing out of that. We will never be at zero.”

Brown said while more first-time homebuyers are expected to enter the market in 2024, many could still struggle this year.

“The first-time homebuyer pool dwindled by about 25%,” Brown said.

The biggest hurdle for first-time buyers, Brown said, are rising sales prices and the inability to come up with downpayment. But, with assistance programs, the local market is attractive to those venturing into homeownership for the first time.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford housing outlook expected to improve in 2024